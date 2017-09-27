Finally, The Chewbacca Head Beanbag Chair You've Never Dreamed Of

September 27, 2017

This is Star Wars Chewbacca bean bag chair available from, where else, Hammacher Schlemmer Pottery Barn. Wait, what? The 41-inch chair is available complete with beanbag filling for $279, or as just a slipcover to fill yourself with tauntaun guts or Ewok stuffing for $169, making it the most expensive Star Wars beanbag chair I've seen but will never buy. "So I guess it's true what Greedo said -- Wookies really do eat ass." Huh? "Because you sit on his face." Oh grow up, and stop being gross. "Look who's talking." Right? So you know it's bad.

Thanks to hairless, who is clearly not a Wookie, unless hair and fur are different which I don't think they are.

  • Ollie Williams

    Call me when it has a pressure sensor so whenever you sit on it, it does the Chewbacca roar.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i would never have guessed that it was officially licensed

  • Bling Nye

    I mean, I could write "© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd." on the lower right corner of just about anything.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i wasn't even being sarcastic. it just seems like it has the bare minimum of vague, chewbaca features needed to be associated with the character. like it should be for sale at dollar general as a "Space Battles Wookem Co-pilot Chair"

  • Bling Nye

    Me neither.

    I don't get how anything brown shag carpet = Chewie. I mean, look at this officially licensed costume, https://i.imgur.com/ouEhlXk...

