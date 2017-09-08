Finally, Die Hard Is Getting The Children's Christmas Book It Deserves

'A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic' is an upcoming children's Christmas book from author Doogie Horner and illustrator JJ Harrison, written in the poetic style of 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' (aka 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'). The $15 hardcover drops October 17th and is sure to make a great new holiday tradition for many families, including my own. I can see it now: sitting by the fire, catching on fire, catching the drapes on fire, burning the house down. And isn't that what Christmas is all about? "Fire?" Yes. "No." FIRE.

Keep going for several page examples.

Thanks to my buddy Closet Nerd, who agrees the book should come with a free Zippo.