Finally, A Questionable Practice Karaoke Mic That Reduces Your Volume By 70% So You Don't Disturb Your Neighbors

This is the Utaet Voice Training Silent Karaoke Mic, a rubber funnel, tubing and an earpiece that costs $81 plus $20 shipping (I just made my own by repurposing a beer bong). It's supposed to reduce your singing volume by up to 70% and redirects your voice back to your own ear so you can appreciate just how much of a dying cat you really sound like. Still, $81 plus $20 shipping? That's an investment. Although...I have always wanted a convenient way to study the acoustics of farts. "Um, what?" Haha, yeah that's crazy, I meant pee in my own ear.

