Finally, A Questionable Practice Karaoke Mic That Reduces Your Volume By 70% So You Don't Disturb Your Neighbors

September 29, 2017

karaoke-practice-1.jpg

This is the Utaet Voice Training Silent Karaoke Mic, a rubber funnel, tubing and an earpiece that costs $81 plus $20 shipping (I just made my own by repurposing a beer bong). It's supposed to reduce your singing volume by up to 70% and redirects your voice back to your own ear so you can appreciate just how much of a dying cat you really sound like. Still, $81 plus $20 shipping? That's an investment. Although...I have always wanted a convenient way to study the acoustics of farts. "Um, what?" Haha, yeah that's crazy, I meant pee in my own ear.

Hit the jump for a couple more shots, a short video demonstration and a commercial.

karaoke-practice-2.jpg

karoake-practice-3.jpg

karaoke-practice-4.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees if your neighbors don't like your singing, set the apartment building on fire.

A Seemingly Blank Business Card That Only Reveals Its Information When Viewed In Front Of A Bright Light

Previous Story

What A Time To Be Basic: Spray-On Pumpkin Spice Flavoring

Next Story
  • Jenness

    No one 'needs' to karaoke at home this bad. Sorry - don't bottle up that caterwauling - let it out!!

  • Needs to also cover the nose.

    And be air-tight.

    And bolt to the skull.

  • Bling Nye

    Finally, I can whisper sweet nothings into my own ear.

    Also, this kind of just looks like a modern take on the old timey ear trumpet.

  • Jason Christopher

    The only accessory any karaoke needs is a mute button. We're getting close, I guess.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, expensive, i'm siiiiiiiiinging in the rain, iffy, karaoke, la la la la la la la, music, oh good so it's shower approved that's a relief, practice makes perfect, questionable, quiet, real products that exist, singing, singing along, singing in the library, songs, sure why not, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post