Elon Musk Posts Supercut Of SpaceX's Falcon 9 Booster Crashes

This is 'How Not To Land An Orbital Rocket Booster', a supercut of SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster rocket crashes posted by Elon Musk (followed at the very end by the first successful ground and sea landings). You know, it's refreshing to see somebody who isn't afraid to admit their failures and learn from them instead of just passing the blame onto somebody else. That is very unlike most people I no, including myself. "You just said 'no' when I think you meant 'know.'" YOU CAN'T READ FOR SHIT.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees you can't cook a space program without breaking a few rockets.