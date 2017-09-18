Ear Candy: Shredding A Huge Blob Of Gold Slime In An Industrial Shredder

This is a potentially ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response, aka tingly head) video from Belgian Youtube channel PressTube of a huge blob of gold slime getting ripped apart in an industrial shredder. The sound it makes is oddly satisfying, like hot oil popping in a skillet when you're pan frying breaded okra. Man, I love fried okra so much I get a little misty-eyed just thinking about it. "If you love it so much why don't you marry it?" You think I haven't tried?!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rodney, who agrees they should shred my roommate's vintage Star Wars action figure collection next while I film his reaction.