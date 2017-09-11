Driver Launches Out Of Ditch, Takes Out Traffic Light

This is a video from Ottawa, Canada of a 54-year old driver swerving all over the road before driving into a ditch and launching his vehicle into a traffic light pole Dukes Of Hazzard style. He escaped with minor injuries and was charged with careless driving. Wait -- so he's just that bad a driver without drugs or alcohol? Did he just find a snake or a spider under his seat or something? Because that's some of the worst driving I've ever seen, and I don't feel safe in the car with any of my friends behind the wheel. "Because you don't have any friends so there's actually nobody behind the wheel?" I regret calling shotgun.

Keep going for the whole video.

