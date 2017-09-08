Don't Tell My Mom: Ruby, A Newly Recognized 4th Category Of Chocolate

80 years after the acceptance of white chocolate (my least favorite) as the third official category of chocolate (following dark and milk), the Barry Callebaut Group, the "foremost authority on the subject of chocolate in Zurich" has announced a fourth official category of chocolate: ruby. I can already hear my mom hunting for her car keys to take a trip to Godiva store at the mall.

This new chocolate is made from a ruby cocoa bean, which is distinctive for both its color and taste.

Ruby chocolate has an intense taste and characteristic reddish color. The Ruby bean is unique because the fresh berry-fruitiness and color precursors are naturally present. The cocoa beans are sourced from different regions of the world. ...The fourth type in chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. To create Ruby chocolate no berries or berry flavor, nor color, is added.

What a time to be alive. Although I'm still angry the Barry Callebaut Group refuses to accept Cocoa Pebbles as a recognized category of chocolate. IT EVEN TURNS YOUR MILK CHOCOLATE. I can't even tell you how many letters I've written to them about it, but if we're being honest that number is zero because I don't have time for arguing with close-minded chocolate snobs. I butt-chug Nesquik on the regular, I know my stuff.

