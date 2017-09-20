Dog Catching Water In Its Mouth In Slow Motion

This is a video of Youtuber Warped Perception's German Shepard April trying to catch water in her mouth, filmed in slow motion. The weird part? The water she's trying to catch is being spit from the mouth of the guy filming. Apparently it's her second favorite thing to do (how do you even start doing that?) in the world besides eating carrots. My dog isn't into that, although she will try to eat the air if I blow at her with beef jerky in my mouth.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees everything looks cooler in slow motion. Except grass growing or paint drying, that shit's boring.