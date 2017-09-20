Dog Catching Water In Its Mouth In Slow Motion

September 20, 2017

slow-motion-dog-catching-water.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber Warped Perception's German Shepard April trying to catch water in her mouth, filmed in slow motion. The weird part? The water she's trying to catch is being spit from the mouth of the guy filming. Apparently it's her second favorite thing to do (how do you even start doing that?) in the world besides eating carrots. My dog isn't into that, although she will try to eat the air if I blow at her with beef jerky in my mouth.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees everything looks cooler in slow motion. Except grass growing or paint drying, that shit's boring.

Very Impressive LEGO Grand Theft Auto Digital Animation

Previous Story

Dare To Dream: Guy Goes Rafting On A 6 Raft Stack

Next Story
  • marius

    I have a German Shepherd and my son and I have filmed her twice drinking. Her tongue curls backwards to scoop the water into her lower teeth. We thought that was so cool. I think I saw it first on here and then we tried it.In other thoughts, this guy spit in the dog's mouth and that dog deserves a lot better than that - even if it does lick it's own butt.

  • Jenness

    I have a German Shepherd and my son and I have filmed her twice drinking. Her tongue curls backwards to scoop the water into her lower teeth. We thought that was so cool. I think I saw it first on here and then we tried it.

    In other thoughts, this guy spit in the dog's mouth and that dog deserves a lot better than that - even if it does lick it's own butt.

  • Draco Basileus

    I'm totally doing this when I get home.

    Not the spitting in my dog's mouth bit, that's straight up gross. Just the filming my dog doing stupid crap in 4k slo-mo. Maybe I'll film my dog taking a crap in 4k slo-mo and post that...

  • I was with you until dat last sentence...

  • Alternative title for video:
    "Man Films And Unabashedly Shares His Kink [4K Slow Motion]"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, catching things, dog, freaky deaky, good girl!, impressive, no but seriously how did you ever even start doing this i need answers i want to be able to sleep peacefully tonight, pets, skills, slow motion, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, water, weird, who's a good girl? you're a good girl!, woof
Previous Post
Next Post