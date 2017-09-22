Disney Teams Up With Japanese Wedding Dress Company To Create (You Guessed It) Disney Princess Wedding Dresses

This is the line of Disney princess wedding dresses designed as a collaboration between Disney and Japanese wedding dress company Kuraudia Co. Each of the 14 designs were inspired by six different princess and are available to rent for $3,600. Wait -- $3,600 TO RENT? Now I'll be the first to admit I don't know the first thing about wedding related costs, but that sounds like a lot of money. Presumably because it's a lot of money. And you don't even get to keep it. A matching Prince Charming tux is also available to rent for an additional $900. Admittedly, I'm into the dresses, but a lot of them are really colorful. If I'm getting married in something with that much color you better believe it's going to be a tie-dyed Grateful Dead tour t-shirt.

Keep going for seven more.

Thanks to Lucinda, who's holding out for a Power Rangers inspired bridal collection.