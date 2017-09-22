Disney Teams Up With Japanese Wedding Dress Company To Create (You Guessed It) Disney Princess Wedding Dresses

September 22, 2017

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-8.jpg

This is the line of Disney princess wedding dresses designed as a collaboration between Disney and Japanese wedding dress company Kuraudia Co. Each of the 14 designs were inspired by six different princess and are available to rent for $3,600. Wait -- $3,600 TO RENT? Now I'll be the first to admit I don't know the first thing about wedding related costs, but that sounds like a lot of money. Presumably because it's a lot of money. And you don't even get to keep it. A matching Prince Charming tux is also available to rent for an additional $900. Admittedly, I'm into the dresses, but a lot of them are really colorful. If I'm getting married in something with that much color you better believe it's going to be a tie-dyed Grateful Dead tour t-shirt.

Keep going for seven more.

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-7.jpg

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-6.jpg

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-5.jpg

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-4.jpg

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-3.jpg

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-2.jpg

disney-princess-wedding-dresses-1.jpg

Thanks to Lucinda, who's holding out for a Power Rangers inspired bridal collection.

Star Trek Spock's Last Words Best Friends Necklace

Previous Story

No Thank You: Video Of A Locust Plague In Russia

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, cartoons, classy, different strokes for different folks, disney, disney princesses, dresses, expensive, fancy, getting married, it's your day do what you want, princesses, relationships, sure why not, we're going to the chapel and we're gonnnnnna get married
Previous Post
Next Post