Dare To Dream: Guy Goes Rafting On A 6 Raft Stack

September 20, 2017

six-raft-stack.jpg

Because there's a first time for everything (including things there really shouldn't a first time for), this is a video of a guy hitting the rapids slows with a six raft stack. Does he also own one of those really tall bicycles? Probably. I was really hoping something more exciting was going to happen like the raft stack tipping over and this guy going flying or him getting smacked in the head by that drone buzzing around, but no luck. *shrug* I guess you can't win them all. Or, if you're like me, you can't even win a single one, not even if you cheat. "Cheaters never win." So I should stop doping before Clue is what you're saying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ayesha, who agrees next week there will be an eight raft stack, and, God willing, a lightning storm out of nowhere.

Dog Catching Water In Its Mouth In Slow Motion

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: badass coming through, dare to dream, just because you can shouldn't be a reason to, living your dream, so that's what that looks like, the great outdoors, there's a first time for everything, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, water, watersports, whee!, yeah you did
Previous Post