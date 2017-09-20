Dare To Dream: Guy Goes Rafting On A 6 Raft Stack

Because there's a first time for everything (including things there really shouldn't a first time for), this is a video of a guy hitting the rapids slows with a six raft stack. Does he also own one of those really tall bicycles? Probably. I was really hoping something more exciting was going to happen like the raft stack tipping over and this guy going flying or him getting smacked in the head by that drone buzzing around, but no luck. *shrug* I guess you can't win them all. Or, if you're like me, you can't even win a single one, not even if you cheat. "Cheaters never win." So I should stop doping before Clue is what you're saying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ayesha, who agrees next week there will be an eight raft stack, and, God willing, a lightning storm out of nowhere.