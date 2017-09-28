Crazy Spiraling 150-Foot Tall Forest Walkway Being Built In Denmark

September 28, 2017

spiral-forest-walkway-1.jpg

These are a bunch of renderings of the wooden forest walkway (you gotta kill trees to see trees) and 45 meter (~150-foot) tower designed by architecture firm EFFEKT and being built in "a preserved forest an hour south of Copenhagen, in Glisselfeld Kloster, Haslev." Construction is expected to be completed in 2018 and includes two different pathways to the tower -- an elevated one highlighting some of the forest's oldest trees, and a ground-level one highlighting some of the youngest. Obviously, once construction is complete I plan on blocking the entrance and claiming the whole thing as my own fort. I will fight anyone who comes near, including grizzly bears. "There aren't any grizzly bears in Denmark." There probably will be once they see how sweet my fort it.

Keep going for a bunch more pics.

spiral-forest-walkway-2.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-3.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-4.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-5.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-6.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-6-7.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-7.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-8.jpg

spiral-forest-walkway-9.jpg

Thanks to Lydia, who once fed a squirrel a peanut from her bare hand. Risky!

