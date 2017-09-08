Clever: Origami Crane Fried Wontons
These are the origami crane fried wontons folded and cooked by Japanese college student and Twitter user key_daisuki's father. They're made the same way as traditional origami cranes, just out of wonton wrappers and fried afterwards. No word if you fold 1,000 of them if you'll be granted a wish, but if you do you'll probably need to wish for a discount on gastric bypass surgery.
Thanks to Cyndi M, for inspiring me to spend the afternoon making wonton paper ninja stars and footballs.
