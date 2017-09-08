Clever: Origami Crane Fried Wontons

September 8, 2017

These are the origami crane fried wontons folded and cooked by Japanese college student and Twitter user key_daisuki's father. They're made the same way as traditional origami cranes, just out of wonton wrappers and fried afterwards. No word if you fold 1,000 of them if you'll be granted a wish, but if you do you'll probably need to wish for a discount on gastric bypass surgery.

Thanks to Cyndi M, for inspiring me to spend the afternoon making wonton paper ninja stars and footballs.

  • Djangus Roundstone

    I think my brain broke for a few seconds cause I read that as "fried worms" multiple times

  • n_a_a_s

    I don't see it..... just wontons

  • James Mcelroy

    I don't know if they're Alaskan king, but they feel friggin huge

  • Jenness

    That's a lot of work folding that - I wonder if they shoved cream cheese on the inside like they do at this restaurant near me? They call it "crab puffs" but there is no crab - it's just crappy cream cheese. They are LIARS!

  • They sound fine to me - I can't eat crab.
    I can't eat shellfish at all - it disagrees with me.
    It makes me all... dead.

  • Not even imitation crab? I don't think any Americanized "Chinese Food" joint actually puts real crab in those, but not even to put imitation crab is just a-whole-nother-level of cheap!

  • Ollie Williams

    I've had crab puffs at a few difference places, and it's never had any crab in it, imitation or otherwise.

