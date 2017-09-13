Chain Reaction Sends A 2,672 Marble Army To Destroy A Wooden Castle

September 13, 2017

marble-chain-reaction.jpg

This is a marble run designed and built by Ortwin Grüttner that begins with a single marble running down a couple ramps and tubes before setting off a 2,672 marble chain reaction to destroy a wooden castle. I love stuff like this. I think it's-- "Because you have the mind of a six year old?" I was going to say five, but it means the world to me that you think I'm maturing. I want to make you proud. I also want to make a voodoo doll of you that I can poke at night to wake you up when I can't sleep. "Why would you do that?" So I know I'm not the only one who can't sleep. "Um, what?" Our relationship is complicated, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregory C, who agrees marbles and wooden blocks are the original recipe for a kick-ass good time.

