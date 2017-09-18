Terrestrial Bird Of Prey Repeatedly Tries To Stomp Out A Rubber Snake On A String

This is a short video of a hippogriff secretary bird (hold all my calls) repeatedly stomping the head of a rubber snake on a string that its trainer is dragging. Apparently secretary birds (reschedule tomorrow's budget meeting) are employed by South African farmers as pest controllers, particularly to kill snakes. Presumably because the birds, which are primarily terrestrial, are absolutely terrific at stomping and ripping their prey to shreds. Good to know. When reached for comment about the savage birds, Wile E. Coyote shit his tail and ran off a cliff.

