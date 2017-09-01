Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire', A Pictorial Chronology

September 1, 2017

we-didnt-start-the-fire-640.jpg

Note: Larger, actual legible version HERE.

This is a pictorial chronology of Billy Joe's 1989 headline-studded classic 'We Didn't Start The Fire' created by Redditor Udzu. I also included the official music video after the jump so you can sing along, which I highly recommend. I've been singing along on repeat for almost twenty minutes now and got so amped I've already smashed two coworkers' computers and started a wastebasket fire. Haha -- speak for yourself, Billy!

Keep going for the official music video so you can sing along.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees this is the perfect song to be blasting when the police show up asking questions about an arson.

