Bee Keeper Sits Bare-Assed On A Beehive For A Bet

September 7, 2017

bee-sitting-bet.jpg

Note: Some brief bare-assedness, but nothing I didn't feel uncomfortable watching on full-screen at Starbucks.

This is a video of a New Zealand beekeeping bro who clearly doesn't care about his butt's well-being sitting on a beehive bare-assed for thirty seconds to win $1,000 in New Zealand dollars (~$720) as a bet. He does it. In his words while I clench my buttcheeks as tight as possible forever:

"I'm squeezing my balls so hard, bro!"

Fascinating. But what about all those poor bees that were crushed to death under this guy's buttocks? That's not how I'd want to die if I were a bee. "How would you like to go?" Having sex with a dragonfly. "What?" You asked!

Keep going for the video while I try to explain to these guys you don't incubate honey like chicken eggs.

Thanks to blue16, who would have done it for $20 and a bottle of Advil.

  • Matt

    100's of bees were harmed in the making of this video... :(

  • MustacheHam

    I feel more sorry for the bees in this as they are being squashed by some guy's ass. A really bad way to go.

  • The_Wretched

    I think he wanted to do it and the 'bet' was just an excuse so we'd not think he's nuts. Won't someone please think of the bee stings on his nuts.

    Also, not eating their honey.

  • The_Wretched

    Afterrooster's fat wife would eat it.

  • His nuts wont make honey!

  • Jenness

    720 bucks is a lot of money for that. idk I'm thinking that is a legit bet.

  • Meh, I've done a lot worse for a lot less.

  • Geekologie

    you sound like my kind of friend

