Beautiful Timelapse Of A Cargo Ship's Month-Long Journey At Sea

This is a 4K timelapse video created from the 80,000 photographs taken by Youtuber JeffHK during a cargo ship's month-long journey through "the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, and the South East China Sea, and countless ports where cargo containers were hurriedly offloaded and restocked." Thirty days of travel was condensed into ten minutes. Beautiful, isn't it? It was almost enough to make me want to-- "Quit your job and sail the world as a pirate captain?!" Okay well I was going to say find a witch to turn me into a cargo container, but I like your idea even more.

Keep going for the video while I realize that even if I did find a witch to turn me into a cargo container, I'd probably get placed in the bottommost hold of the boat where I can't see anything, then we hit an iceberg and I drown in the dark.

Thanks to Brad H, who was just happy to see nobody go overboard.