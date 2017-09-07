Barney & Friends Perform The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Playa Hater'

September 7, 2017

This is a video edited by Mylo the Cat to make it appear that Barney & Friends are performing The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Playa Hater'. Can you believe that song came out 20 years ago? Time flies. You know what doesn't fly though? My roommate. Somebody call an ambulance those cardboard wings didn't do shit.

Keep going for the Barney video as well as the original.

Thanks to becca, who agrees pretty much everything has gone steadily downhill since the late 90's.

  • FearlessFarris

    Correction: Hip Hop has gone steadily downhill since the late 90s. Everything else has gone steadily downhill since the late 80s.

  • Closet Nerd

    Thong Song, and Nelly & Bling Bling were the beginning of the end....
    We went from Biggie puffin L's to Sean Combs sipping Bailey's on the Rocks..... SMH

