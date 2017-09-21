Awww: A Trio Of Geese Safely Escort A Hedgehog Across The Road

This is a short and sweet video from Tambov, Russia, of a trio of geese making sure that a little hedgehog safely crosses the street. Geese: they're nature's crossing guards. One of them even spreads its wings for greater visibility, presumably because it forgot its neon vest and handheld stop sign back at the pond. Mother Nature: sometimes she's alright. Rarely, but sometimes. I remember once when I was a kid my mom took me to a pond to feed the ducks when we were approached by a group of geese that decided that should be their bread and proceeded to violently peck at my ass until my mom picked me up and made a run for the car. Although, to the geese's credit, my butt probably did look like two little loaves of sourdough.

