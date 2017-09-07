Awesome Run-Down Bait And Tackle Store LEGO Set

This is LEGO set 21310, the $150 'Old Fishing Store', a 2,049-piece originally proposed by LEGO builder Robert Bontenbal on the LEGO Ideas website, which, after meeting the requisite number of votes and being reviewed, LEGO decided to produce. As far as a lot of the recent sets go, I am particularly into this one. It kind of reminds me of Quint's fishing shack from Jaws. "You're gonna need a bigger boat." Huh? "It's a line from Jaws." Oh, well I've never actually seen the movie, only screencaps of Quint's fishing shack. "You really are a special person, you know that?" My mom says I'm the specialist! "No, I called you a bed-wetting specialist." Mom! Not in front of my friends.

Keep going for a handful more shots including some of the impressive detailing.

Thanks to Davey KC, who informed me it's not the size of your bait that matters, it's how you wiggle your worm. Is that code or something?