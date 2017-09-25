Artist Creates Weaponized Versions Of Famous Brand Logos In Real Life

This is Corp Gear, a series of famous corporate brand logos that have been weaponized in real life by artist Tom Galle (previously: his MacBook selfie stick). So far he's got a Nike swoosh knife, McDonald's golden arches brass knuckles, a Mercedes Benz three-point throwing star, and a Facebook 'f' crowbar. If you could only pick one in a fight, which one would you choose? I think I'd pick the crowbar to increase my reach. After all, it always worked for Gordon Freeman in Half-Life. Although, granted, maybe not well enough to warrant a Half-Life 3. "Vaporware." We should try to huff it.

Keep going for the rest.

Thanks to RB, who agrees the thing that sucks about throwing stars is missing and running out of ammo.