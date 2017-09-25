Artist Creates Weaponized Versions Of Famous Brand Logos In Real Life

September 25, 2017

weaponized-brand-logos-6.jpg

This is Corp Gear, a series of famous corporate brand logos that have been weaponized in real life by artist Tom Galle (previously: his MacBook selfie stick). So far he's got a Nike swoosh knife, McDonald's golden arches brass knuckles, a Mercedes Benz three-point throwing star, and a Facebook 'f' crowbar. If you could only pick one in a fight, which one would you choose? I think I'd pick the crowbar to increase my reach. After all, it always worked for Gordon Freeman in Half-Life. Although, granted, maybe not well enough to warrant a Half-Life 3. "Vaporware." We should try to huff it.

Keep going for the rest.

weaponized-brand-logos-5.jpg

weaponized-brand-logos-8.jpg

weaponized-brand-logos-7.jpg

weaponized-brand-logos-2.jpg

weaponized-brand-logos-1.jpg

weaponized-brand-logos-4.jpg

weaponized-brand-logos-3.jpg

Thanks to RB, who agrees the thing that sucks about throwing stars is missing and running out of ammo.

Oh Wow: Small Town Dentist's Star Wars Laser Dentistry Commercial

Previous Story

The New Star Trek: Discovery's Main Title Sequence

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, companies, doing battle, interesting, logos, mcdonald's, now convince the ceos of these companies to do battle with their logos in a volcanic pit deathmatch, okaaaaaaay, punching things, so that's what that looks like, stabbing things, sure why not, weapons, what does it all mean?
Previous Post
Next Post