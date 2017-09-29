'Android' Woman On Display At Japanese Game Convention

This is a video of an alleged hyper-realistic android woman on display at the recent Tokyo Game Show video gaming convention. She was at the booth to promote the upcoming PS4 game 'Detroit: Become Human', which revolves around an android "who escapes the factory she was made in to explore her newfound sentience." People reporting on the PR stunt claim she's an actual robot, but I thought it was pretty obvious from the video she's just a woman pretending to be a robot. I guess people will believe what they want to believe. Besides, if she really was a robot, don't you think I would have just invested all my money in the sexbot company that made her? I mean, I did just get my allowance, after all.

