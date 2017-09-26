An Impressive Tree-Climbing, Limb Shaving Chainsaw

September 26, 2017

tree-climbing-chainsaw-contraption.jpg

Note: Check your volume, chainsaw.

This is a video of a chainsaw contraption that can spiral its way up trees, trimming all the branches along its way. That way you're just left with a tree-pole that will be easier to fell since its branches won't get tangled with other trees. PROBLEM SOLVING. So...are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it have anything to do with sending this thing up a utility pole to cut the power lines to a bank so we can rob it?" Come on, you know it has EVERYTHING to do with that. Now put these panties over your head. "You mean pantyhose?" No I do not. That's already been done a million times, do you want to be a leader or a follower? "I want to not get arrested." Fine, FINE -- we'll swing by JC Penney's on the way. Do they still sell those ones that come in the plastic egg?

Keep going for the Instagram video.

A post shared by Hand Tool Rescue (@handtoolrescue) on

Thanks to Charlie, who punches oaks to drop acorns to help the squirrels collect nuts for the winter. That's nice of you.

Dammit, Mother Nature: A Spider With An Ass That Looks Like A Demonic Pickachu Head

Previous Story

Oh, Internet: Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Performed On Two Musical Calculators

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building things, contraptions, cutting things, engineering, i miss owning a chainsaw, i'm a lumberjack that's okay i sleep all night and i work all day, impressive, interesting, power tools, problem solving, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, tiiiiiiiimber, video, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post