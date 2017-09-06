All The Rage: Squiggly Scallop Shell Lipstick

Squiggly lips: they're allegedly the latest beauty craze. And by craze I obviously mean crazy. They're the latest beauty crazy. Created by carefully drawing the shape using a lipstick brush, they make your lips look like a scallop shell. And who hasn't dreamed of kissing a scallop shell? "Not me." Not even the scallop shells of a mermaid's bikini top? "I take it back." No, no, it's too late, I'm trying to teach you to think before you answer.

Keep going for a couple more examples of looking at lips so up close is weird.

