Acting Is Hard: Supergirl And The Flash Before Special Effects Were Added
This is a short video of Supergirl and The Flash doing their thing before special effects were added to a scene, then the finished product. As you can see, they look pretty ridiculous prior, and moderately badass after. That pre-special effects shot of The Flash kind of reminds me of how ridiculous I look dancing after I've had a few drinks. And by a few I mean eight. And by dancing I mean falling down the stairs.
Keep going for the video.
