A Supercut Of Jackie Can Smoothly Making His Way Over Fences

September 19, 2017

To celebrate the upcoming release of The Foreigner, this is a supercut edited by James Casey of Jackie Chan (similar names) making his way over a bunch of fences. He's so smooth at it, isn't he? I suck at getting over fences, which might explain my lengthy arrest record. Plus, you know, several trips to the emergency room. "That's right, didn't you--" I don't want to talk about it. "Tear your scrotu--" I SAID I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dev, who agrees the key to navigating fences is time and a good pair of wire-cutters.

