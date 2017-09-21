A Supercut Of All Of Jim's Pranks On Dwight From The Office

September 21, 2017

jim-pranks-dwight-the-office-supercut.jpg

This is a supercut of all of Jim's pranks on Dwight from The Office. Personally, I love a good workplace prank, but only if I'm the one doing the pranking (or at least in on it) and not getting pranked. I don't take kindly to being pranked and I well set you car on fire. Last on Tuesday I locked all the doors to the bathrooms then-- "Filled the water cooler and coffee machine with baby laxatives?" Baby? Horse. Gas masks are mandatory until a hazmat team clears the building.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees one of the keys to a good prank is not actually killing anybody on accident.

