6-Foot 9-Inch Russian Model Sets World Record For Tallest Model, Longest Legs (132cm, ~52-inches!)

September 27, 2017

longest-legs-1.jpg

These are a couple shots and a video of Ekaterina Lisina, who just set the Guinness World Records for tallest professional model (6'9") and longest legs (left leg 132.8cm, ~52.3-inches and right leg 132.2cm, ~52.0-inches), leading at least one Middle Earth blogger to speculate she's part Ent. Those are some long legs! I thought I had long legs but I just measured them and the left one is only 86cm (~34-inches) and the right is a wooden pegleg. I guess I'm part Ent too, just not in the same way. Regardless, if I were her I'd be a treehouse for Halloween this year.

Keep going for a couple more shots and the Guinness video.

longest-legs-2.jpg

Thanks to Viv, who agrees she'd probably also probably make a great surrogate tree for orphaned koala bears.

