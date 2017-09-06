6-Foot 9-Inch Russian Model Sets World Record For Tallest Model, Longest Legs (132cm, ~52-inches!)

These are a couple shots and a video of Ekaterina Lisina, who just set the Guinness World Records for tallest professional model (6'9") and longest legs (left leg 132.8cm, ~52.3-inches and right leg 132.2cm, ~52.0-inches), leading at least one Middle Earth blogger to speculate she's part Ent. Those are some long legs! I thought I had long legs but I just measured them and the left one is only 86cm (~34-inches) and the right is a wooden pegleg. I guess I'm part Ent too, just not in the same way. Regardless, if I were her I'd be a treehouse for Halloween this year.

