20 Hours To Less Than Two Minutes: Timelapse Of That Giant Millennium Falcon LEGO Build

September 20, 2017

lego-millennium-falcon-timelapse-build.jpg

This is video of Youtuber Benjamin Große building LEGO's largest (7,541-pieces, measuring 33-inches long and 22-inches wide and weighing 19-pounds when complete) and most expensive ($800) model to date -- set 75192, the Star Wars Millennium Falcon. Benjamin estimates it took around 20 hours to build using the 500-page instruction book, which he condensed into a minute and a half timelapse for those of us who will never own the set ourselves because it costs $800 and diapers are expensive. "Wait -- you have children?" No I do not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who decided to build the set by buying all the pieces individually from LEGO and is now $6,000 in debt.

Independence Day x Star Wars Mashup Movie

Previous Story

Netflix's Cease-And-Desist Letter To A Stranger Things Themed Pop-Up Bar

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building things, huge, lego, millennium falcon, modular, plastic, so that's what that looks like, star wars, thanks for that now i feel like i built it but still have $800 in my pocket (jk jk i have never had $800 in my pocket), that was nice, timelapse, video
Previous Post
Next Post