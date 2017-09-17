17-Year Old Dresses Little Brother Up Like Pennywise For An IT Themed Photoshoot

September 1, 2017

pennywise-photoshoot-1.jpg

These are a handful of shots that 17-year old Mississippian and photographer Eagan Tilghman took of his three year old brother Louie dressed up as Pennywise from IT. Apparently Eagan even did his little brother's makeup and made the costume. For reference, when I was 17 I wasn't making anything but bad decisions that would affect my self esteem for the rest of my life. Who takes a blow-up doll to prom and thinks it's going to be funny?

pennywise-photoshoot-2.jpg

pennywise-photoshoot-3.jpg

pennywise-photoshoot-4.jpg

pennywise-photoshoot-5.jpg

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees if you see that kid in the woods you run, DO NOT WALK, in the opposite direction.

