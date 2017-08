This is a post-workout video captured by gym goer Angel Bermudez after leg day, starring a very intense calf cramp. Man, that thing looks like an alien chestburster took a wrong turn in his body and is about to pop its head out to ask for directions. No thank you! Leg day: I'll be skipping it from now on.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Nun, who agrees there's never been a better reason to get a peg leg.