WTF Was That?!: Japanese Turd Robot That Spews Diarrhea
This is a video demonstration of DORODOROBO, a robotic demon turd that walks around spewing diarrhea out of the top of its head. Why? "More like WHY NOT?" That is incorrect, please sit down and don't call out again. So yeah, a walking, shitting, demon turd. Is it going to try to steal my soul? I hope not. Is it going to try to steal my bowels? It better not, I made a deal with a toilet at work.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to carey, who agrees we've clearly passed the point of no return and it's all downhill from here until we reach the unfinished bridge and plummet to our deaths.
