Woman Successfully Hula Hooping 180 Hoops

August 25, 2017

This is a video of hula hooping sorceress Marawa successfully hulaing 180 hoops. For reference, that is 179 more hoops than I can hula, and 180 more hoops than I was willing to jump through at my last job, which might explain why I was fired. I can't help it if I have self-respect. "You were a circus performer!" Irrelevant.

Keep going for the video, which Marawa has actually already beat with a full 200 hoops since.

Thanks to Lydia, who's going to attempt the same thing WHILE ON FIRE. And, as much as I want to see that, I can't condone it.

  • I can't even comprehend the level of core strength she must have to do that.

    Humans are awesome.

  • Bling Nye

    Was gonna say the same, crazy core strength.

