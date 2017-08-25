Woman Successfully Hula Hooping 180 Hoops

This is a video of hula hooping sorceress Marawa successfully hulaing 180 hoops. For reference, that is 179 more hoops than I can hula, and 180 more hoops than I was willing to jump through at my last job, which might explain why I was fired. I can't help it if I have self-respect. "You were a circus performer!" Irrelevant.

Keep going for the video, which Marawa has actually already beat with a full 200 hoops since.

Thanks to Lydia, who's going to attempt the same thing WHILE ON FIRE. And, as much as I want to see that, I can't condone it.