Woman Successfully Hula Hooping 180 Hoops
This is a video of hula hooping sorceress Marawa successfully hulaing 180 hoops. For reference, that is 179 more hoops than I can hula, and 180 more hoops than I was willing to jump through at my last job, which might explain why I was fired. I can't help it if I have self-respect. "You were a circus performer!" Irrelevant.
Keep going for the video, which Marawa has actually already beat with a full 200 hoops since.
Thanks to Lydia, who's going to attempt the same thing WHILE ON FIRE. And, as much as I want to see that, I can't condone it.
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Bling Nye
-
Janiceewilson
Read More: body, cool, dare to dream, dream and you can achieve, hula hoops, i only learned how to hula hoop a couple years ago but still -- better late than never, impressive, neato, skills, so that's what that looks like, the motion of the ocean, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, whee!, world records