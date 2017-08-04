Withered Flower Bouquets Create Optical Illusion 'Ghost Dog' In Pet Cemetery

This is a short video captured by Redditor inavanbytheriver after getting spooked while biking past a pet cemetery. Apparently inavanbytheriver thought there was a ghost dog standing on the grave at first, but it turned out to just be two dead flower bouquets that LOOK like a ghost dog when viewed from just the right angle. The ghost in my bedroom closet? That looks like a ghost no matter what angle you view it from, although I prefer the ones where it's not standing over me when I wake up in the middle of the night.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Attican, who agrees you should always call the city to check for ancient Indian burial grounds before burying a pet.