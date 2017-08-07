What A Time To Be Alive: Beer Brewed With Fried Chicken

Because the world is rapidly coming to an end, this is the limited edition 8% ABV 'Fried Fried Chicken Chicken' (I didn't stutter) beer created as a collaboration between The Veil Brewing Co. and Evil Twin Brewing. It doesn't taste like chicken, but was brewed with a "VERY small amount of Fried Chicken in one of two of the mashes." Sounds like that happened by accident to me. Also I'm pretty sure I just gave myself diarrhea thinking about it.

Thanks to n0nentity, who prefers his beer brewed with pork chop sandwiches.