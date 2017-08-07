What A Time To Be Alive: Beer Brewed With Fried Chicken
Because the world is rapidly coming to an end, this is the limited edition 8% ABV 'Fried Fried Chicken Chicken' (I didn't stutter) beer created as a collaboration between The Veil Brewing Co. and Evil Twin Brewing. It doesn't taste like chicken, but was brewed with a "VERY small amount of Fried Chicken in one of two of the mashes." Sounds like that happened by accident to me. Also I'm pretty sure I just gave myself diarrhea thinking about it.
Thanks to n0nentity, who prefers his beer brewed with pork chop sandwiches.
-
GeneralDisorder
-
TheQiwiMan
-
atheistgirl
Read More: beer, but why?, chicken, chug it! chug it! chug it!, different strokes for different folks, drinking things, drinking your dinner, drugs and alcohol, eating things, fried chicken, just because you can, limited edition, liquid nourishment, real products that exist, savor the flavor, yeah you did