Well That's Unfortunate: Gurney With Dead Body Rolls Out Of Van Into Traffic

August 14, 2017

Two gurneys, one containing a dead body, recently escaped a coroner's van in Olympia, Washington, and rolled into traffic. That...is probably not how I imagine that person wants to be remembered.

The gurney occupied by the deceased person was found in the middle of the intersection, while the second gurney rolled down Phoenix Street Southeast and was found in a parking lot near Pacific Avenue Southeast.


Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said a preliminary investigation is under way to determine whether the cause of the incident was operating error or mechanical failure.

There was no trauma to the body after the incident, he said, and the family was notified Monday about what happened.

Wait -- you notified the family? I don't think I would have done that. If the body wasn't damaged I think it's better left unsaid. Of course that's just me and I have little to no moral or ethical standards. "You'd prop it up and pose for a picture with it, wouldn't you?" How could you not?!

Thanks to Rube, who agrees it sounds like somebody paid for the economy burial package.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Did anyone follow the link and watch the video? Note to anyone who thinks it's wise to commentate when you're flipping the fuck out... don't. Just shut your trap. Maybe say one line describing what's happening. Then shut your trap. Panic internally. Or shut the camera off before panicking.

  • Draco Basileus

    Driver was probably a deadbeat anyway. Looks like this is just another dead end job for them. Might have to terminate their career.

  • David

    Was the guy's name Bernie?

