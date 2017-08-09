Seen here at the world's awesomest petting zoo, this is an artist's rendition of Patagotitan Mayorum, the world's current largest known dinosaur. How large was it? I'm glad you asked. "But I didn't." But I'm going to tell you anyway. The Patagotitan, discovered in Argentina, weighed around 76 tons (~69 metric tons) and averaged 122 feet (~37 meters) in length, with a shoulder height of nearly 20 feet (~6 meters), and an additional almost 30 feet of neck. That's a lot of real estate to cover when you're making out! "Um, what?" Nothing, nothing.

A cast of the dinosaur's skeleton is already on display at the American Museum of Natural History. It's so big that the dinosaur's head sticks out into a hallway at the New York museum.

Scientists have known titanosaurs for a while, but this is a new species and even a new genus, which is a larger grouping, Pol said. Another titanosaur called Argentinosaurus was previously thought to be the largest.



