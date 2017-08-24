Video Of Custom Jeep Crawling Down Near Vertical Wall

This is a video from Sandy, Utah based Agility Customs of one of their heavily customized rear-steer JKU Jeeps crawling down the chute obstacle at Double Sammy in Sand Hollow State Park, Utah. I have no idea what any of that means, but it was fun to watch. Also, not to brag or anything, but I could have easily driven my car down that chute too, albeit in a much more Thelma And Louise fashion.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Erik VL, who agrees no Jeep is complete without a 'ɹǝʌo ǝɯ dᴉlɟ 'sᴉɥʇ pɐǝɹ uɐɔ noʎ ɟI' bumper sticker.