Video Of A Secret Rave Entrance In A Porta Potty

This is a brief video of a secret rave entrance hidden in a Porta Potty at the 2017 Sziget Festival in Budapest. That looks like a good time. I like good times. "Don't do it." Do what? "Run around jumping into every Porta Potty you see hoping to find a secret rave." Come on, who on earth would ever -- where's my other shoe?

Keep going for the whole video while I guesstimate just how many people actually went to the bathroom in there.

