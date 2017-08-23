Very Clever: A Rocketship Shaped Potato Masher

This is the Space Masher designed and available for pre-order from OTOTO ($17). It looks like a rocketship blasting off for galaxies unknown and the potatoes you're mashing, its smoke plume. Very clever. I love mashed potatoes. But do you know what I love even more than mashed potatoes? DESSERT. Unfortunately I have to eat everything on my plate if I want dessert, which is hard because my mom really piles it on. Honestly, I've never actually finished a plate before and I'm starting to wonder if the cake is a lie.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to becca, who agrees the future of mashed potatoes isn't mashing them, it's blowing them up with controlled explosives. Now you're talking my language.