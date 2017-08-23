Very Clever: A Rocketship Shaped Potato Masher

August 23, 2017

rocketship-potato-masher-1.jpg

This is the Space Masher designed and available for pre-order from OTOTO ($17). It looks like a rocketship blasting off for galaxies unknown and the potatoes you're mashing, its smoke plume. Very clever. I love mashed potatoes. But do you know what I love even more than mashed potatoes? DESSERT. Unfortunately I have to eat everything on my plate if I want dessert, which is hard because my mom really piles it on. Honestly, I've never actually finished a plate before and I'm starting to wonder if the cake is a lie.

Keep going for one more shot.

rocketship-potato-masher-2.jpg

Thanks to becca, who agrees the future of mashed potatoes isn't mashing them, it's blowing them up with controlled explosives. Now you're talking my language.

  • Jenness

    $17!! No thank you. Though - it might double as a very interesting sex toy / back massaging device domahickey.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I wonder if this is as useless as the Nessie Ladel.

  • isaiah
  • Bling Nye

    But is it available at ThinkGeek...?

