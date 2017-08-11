Under The Sea Interiors: Jellyfish Glass Tables

August 11, 2017

jellyfish-glass-tables-13.jpg

These are the Meduse (Italian for jellyfish) glass tables created by artist Daniela Forti. They definitely don't look like tables you want to accidentally trip and fall into. That is almost certain death.

She produces these breathtaking table-like sculptures through glass fusion - a technique which involves strategically melting down already-solid pieces of glass until they meld and weave together, forming new and beautiful shapes. In the case of Meduse, gravity is the instrument that helps Forti fashion the realistic 'tentacles' they possess.

Daniela creates the tables in all different colors and styles (pictures below) but that first one reminds of something medical, almost like an IV drip. You know I had an IV bag once. I drank it like a giant Capri-Sun. And that's when hospital security was all "Stop right there!" and "Did you just drink that man's medicine?!"

Keep going for a whole bunch more.

jellyfish-glass-tables-12.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-11.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-10.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-9.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-8.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-7.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-6.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-5.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-4.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-3.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-1.jpg

jellyfish-glass-tables-2.jpg

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees one these would look perfect in my nonexistent under the sea themed rumpus room.

  • butter

    A total pain in the cock to clean. Fuck that.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can't find a price which means I can't afford it and people who can probably have slaves... er, servants.. something to clean it for them.

  • Jenness

    I wish they had someone standing near them for scale. They do look quite lovely and with the right lighting I'm sure they are spectacular.

  • Ollie Williams

    You're lovely and spectacular.

  • Jenness
  • iofo61

    Could also be named: Tables for People Without Children.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Wow... I so want to see how those are made.

