Under The Sea Interiors: Jellyfish Glass Tables

These are the Meduse (Italian for jellyfish) glass tables created by artist Daniela Forti. They definitely don't look like tables you want to accidentally trip and fall into. That is almost certain death.

She produces these breathtaking table-like sculptures through glass fusion - a technique which involves strategically melting down already-solid pieces of glass until they meld and weave together, forming new and beautiful shapes. In the case of Meduse, gravity is the instrument that helps Forti fashion the realistic 'tentacles' they possess.

Daniela creates the tables in all different colors and styles (pictures below) but that first one reminds of something medical, almost like an IV drip. You know I had an IV bag once. I drank it like a giant Capri-Sun. And that's when hospital security was all "Stop right there!" and "Did you just drink that man's medicine?!"

