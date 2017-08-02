Um, Did He Die?: 360-Degree Playground Swing Trick Goes Disastrously Wrong

This is a video from Russia of a daredevil on a 360-degree swing showing off in front of his friends (or possibly trying to transform into Inside-Out Boy. Everything seems to be going great until he launches himself straight into a wooden fence. What was he trying to do, a gainer dismount? Or maybe he was trying to paralyze himself in front of all his friends. If that's the case, mission accomplished, somebody get this man a bendy straw.

Keep going for the video, the sound the fence makes when he hits it is amazing.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this guy should just be thankful that fence wasn't a brick wall.