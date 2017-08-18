Two Year Old Mistakes Batman Statue For Her Dad

August 18, 2017

batman-dad-1.jpg

This is a short video of Youtuber Emills01's 2-year old daughter (technically 22-month old daughter but I don't like counting in months unless I'm counting down to my birthday or Christmas) mistaking a Batman statue at the mall for her "dada," and trying to get his attention. So, if you were ever wondering the secret identity of Batman, it's this girl's father.

"Dada" here.


I've never dressed up as Batman. I don't even have Batman stuff around the house.

The only thing I can think of is the huge muscles that resemble mine.

Man, that has got to be one of the laziest coverups I've ever heard. "I don't even have Batman stuff around the house." Well of course you don't, BECAUSE IT'S ALL IN THE BATCAVE. Don't worry though, Batman, your secret's safe with me. *immediately calls Joker asking for a reward*

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Terrance, who once mistook one of the massage chairs in front of Brookstone for his dad.

String Wizard: The 2017 World Yoyo Champion's Winning Routine

Previous Story

The Evolutionary History Of Pokemon, As A Tree Of Life

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a-ha!, awwww, batman, children, hanging out at the mall, i knew it, i'm on to you!, kids, mistaken identity, mommy why is daddy ignoring me?, secret identity, superheroes, video, who needs to hire mall security when you've got batman?
Previous Post
Next Post