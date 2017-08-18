Two Year Old Mistakes Batman Statue For Her Dad

This is a short video of Youtuber Emills01's 2-year old daughter (technically 22-month old daughter but I don't like counting in months unless I'm counting down to my birthday or Christmas) mistaking a Batman statue at the mall for her "dada," and trying to get his attention. So, if you were ever wondering the secret identity of Batman, it's this girl's father.

"Dada" here.

I've never dressed up as Batman. I don't even have Batman stuff around the house. The only thing I can think of is the huge muscles that resemble mine.

Man, that has got to be one of the laziest coverups I've ever heard. "I don't even have Batman stuff around the house." Well of course you don't, BECAUSE IT'S ALL IN THE BATCAVE. Don't worry though, Batman, your secret's safe with me. *immediately calls Joker asking for a reward*

Keep going for the video.

