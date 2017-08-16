Truck Driver Gets Chest Tattoo Of A Tiny Person Driving His Body

This is a short video of the work-in-process (I assume it's going to be colored?) tattoo that truck driver Kenny Ollerenshaw is having inked by Richard Batey of Immortal Art Studio. I'll post the finished product too if I remember, which I won't so one of you better remind me. Preferably in the form of a note tied to a brick thrown through my office window. It kind of reminds me of Krang's android body if he sat in its head instead of its belly. But it reminds me even more of this freaky deaky alien controlling a human body Halloween mask. What it doesn't remind me of is something I want to see when I'm trying to make out with a girl. Jesus -- a little privacy, Kenny!

Keep going for a short video of Kenny flexing his muscles and making his humanoid controller move.

Thanks to me, for scoring a very impressive 180/100 on the test I just took. "That was a blood pressure test, and you're going to die." Please, don't take this away from me.