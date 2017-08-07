To Infinity And Beyond!: A Jetpack Backpack

This is the $50 Jetpack Backpack design and sold by SUCK UK. It looks like a jetpack, complete with fiery thrusters. Unfortunately, based on my current location in the rose bushes below my 2nd story bedroom window, I'm assuming it's nonfunctional. That, or I used the wrong fuel. "You filled it with Miller Lite bottles." There was no instruction manual!

Keep going for a couple more shots, including one of a kid who's about to suffocate in space clutching a soccer ball.

Thanks to hairless, who wants a backpack that makes it look like he has backwards facing tits. Okaaaaaaay.