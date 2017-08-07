To Infinity And Beyond!: A Jetpack Backpack

August 7, 2017

jetpack-backpack-1.jpg

This is the $50 Jetpack Backpack design and sold by SUCK UK. It looks like a jetpack, complete with fiery thrusters. Unfortunately, based on my current location in the rose bushes below my 2nd story bedroom window, I'm assuming it's nonfunctional. That, or I used the wrong fuel. "You filled it with Miller Lite bottles." There was no instruction manual!

Keep going for a couple more shots, including one of a kid who's about to suffocate in space clutching a soccer ball.

jetpack-backpack-2.jpg

jetpack-backpack-3.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who wants a backpack that makes it look like he has backwards facing tits. Okaaaaaaay.

I Am Into This: A Stag Beetle Bottle Opener

Previous Story

Stop Motion Of Bart Simpson Doing A Kickflip, Tattooed on 19 Different People

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Of all ways to get your ass kicked this it not one I'd want to engage in. I'd much rather be gay in the 90s.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    But it doesn't even work.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: back to school, backpack, being the coolest kid in school, carrying things, count me in, good ideas, hip, i am into this, jetpack, now you're talking, school, storage, things that look like other things, to infinity and beyond!, yes please
Previous Post
Next Post