Timelapse Of A Microsoft Paint Master Creating His Art

This is a timelapse video of Microsoft Paint aficionado Pat Hines creating a stunning piece of digital art while discussing his technique and inspiration for working with the world's most powerful computer graphics program. I too prefer MS Paint to inferior programs like Adobe Photoshop. And I really did try to like Photoshop. It was just reminded me of an ex who was obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes. "Too basic?" Exactly. "Is this the same one who stole your identity and maxed out all your credit cards?" Drugs. "What about them?" I just took a handful, I need you to babysit me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Martin H, who agrees if you can't make it in Microsoft Paint, it isn't worth making.