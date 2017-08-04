The Wait Is Over: Ta-Ta Towels, Towels Specifically For Your Breasts

August 4, 2017

ta-ta-towel-1.jpg

These are several shots of Ta-Ta Towels, towels with adjustable elastic bands in them that cling to the bottom of your breast. The towels, which come in a variety of colors and patterns, cost $45 and are supposed to help prevent under-boob sweat (plus make for convenient breastfeeding). Per the product site: "Whether at the spa, gym, or just lounging around the house, the Ta-Ta Towel will be your boobs' new breast friend." Breast friend -- I get it. I could use some breast friends. I imagine they don't work that well with small breasts but small breasts probably don't cause the boob sweat that large boobs do. Of course this is all just my personal speculation and I'll be the first to admit I know nothing about female anatomy except women are generally smaller than men and have softer mustaches.

Keep going for a handful more pics including a lady at the pool who probably isn't going off the diving board.

ta-ta-towel-2.jpg

ta-ta-towel-3.jpg

ta-ta-towel-6.jpg

ta-ta-towel-4.jpg

ta-ta-towel-5.jpg

Thanks to MSA, who agrees hand bras are the best bras.

