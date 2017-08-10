The United States Of Sadness: Mom Asks For Solar Eclipse Viewing Party To Be Rescheduled Because Kids Are In School

A mother in Dallas, Texas recently posted on the Perot Museum of Nature and Science's Facebook page asking if they could reschedule their solar eclipse viewing party for the weekend since most kids will be in school on Monday, August 21st, when the eclipse is actually taking place. Obviously, she should have directed her request to God himself. Seriously, what was he thinking scheduling a solar eclipse in the middle of a Monday anyways? WEEKENDS ONLY, GOD. *watching out window as lightning strikes my car parked outside* Fine, whatever, it's your universe.

Thanks to Dougie, agrees somebody should contact Superman to see if he can't spin the earth backwards or something to honor this woman's request.