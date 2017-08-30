The Trust Chug: Chugging A Helmet Full Of Beer That's About To Drown Your Friend

This is a video of Billy Buck Roscoe chugging a helmet full of beer in order to prevent a friend from drowning (although it's pretty clear he could have drained the helmet from the bottom anytime he wanted). It's called a trust chug, and they suggest not trying this at home. Of course college students will be trying it by this weekend because they don't live at home anymore -- they're proud, independent idiots now. Hey mom could you transfer some money into my account? I need to buy some books.

Keep going for the video while I realize I don't want to drink a beer that's been soaking in a friend's face.

Thanks to Vince, who agrees there's nothing more noble than saving the life of a friend.