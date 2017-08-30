The Trust Chug: Chugging A Helmet Full Of Beer That's About To Drown Your Friend

August 30, 2017

trust-chug.jpg

This is a video of Billy Buck Roscoe chugging a helmet full of beer in order to prevent a friend from drowning (although it's pretty clear he could have drained the helmet from the bottom anytime he wanted). It's called a trust chug, and they suggest not trying this at home. Of course college students will be trying it by this weekend because they don't live at home anymore -- they're proud, independent idiots now. Hey mom could you transfer some money into my account? I need to buy some books.

Keep going for the video while I realize I don't want to drink a beer that's been soaking in a friend's face.

Thanks to Vince, who agrees there's nothing more noble than saving the life of a friend.

  • Russell Bullock

    Mmmm...Beer with a dandruff and skin flakes chaser...Oh my God, I think I'm gonna throw up

  • Meh

    His belly tells me he's saved a whole barrel of people.

  • You wanna drink some of your friend's snot?

    Cuz this is how you can drink some of your friend's snot.

  • MustacheHam

    I have to bet this was inspired by Saw.

  • Ben Rees

    Only in the US. Well done, ya hicks.

  • Bling Nye

    Well frankly, I don't see how America could get any Greater now.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's seriously in decline and we're all fucked.

  • Bling Nye

    Maybe this is just the part in our history where the boil is about to get lanced and it's all painful and scary and messy and gross, but then ultimately the healing can occur .... I fervently hope.

  • The_Wretched

    Tastes like head?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Ask your... oh, nevermind. That joke is too obvious.

  • Bling Nye

    That joke blows.

    And/or sucks.

  • I thought it was ahead...of its time.

