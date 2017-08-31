The Rodeo Boy: A Bull Riding, Core-Strengthening Exercise Machine

This is the Rodeo Boy, a device that not only looks like an expensive sex toy, but can probably easily be modded into one. The $772 piece of exercise equipment has six speeds of bucking action to help strengthen and tone the rider's core during 20-minute sessions. Like I said before though: sex toy. I only hope it can support the combined weight of a cowboy AND cowgirl. Plus a couple rodeo clowns.

Keep going for a couple more shots and video demonstration.

