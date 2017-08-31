The Rodeo Boy: A Bull Riding, Core-Strengthening Exercise Machine
This is the Rodeo Boy, a device that not only looks like an expensive sex toy, but can probably easily be modded into one. The $772 piece of exercise equipment has six speeds of bucking action to help strengthen and tone the rider's core during 20-minute sessions. Like I said before though: sex toy. I only hope it can support the combined weight of a cowboy AND cowgirl. Plus a couple rodeo clowns.
Keep going for a couple more shots and video demonstration.
Thanks to Mark, who agrees 8 second workouts are the best workouts.
Read More: bull riding, different strokes for different folks, do you even core?, exercise, having a great time, health and fitness, meanwhile in japan, real products that exist, rodeos, the old west, what do you mean it doesn't come with a lasso what am i supposed to swing over my head?, whatever works, whee i'm a cowpoke!