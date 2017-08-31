The Rodeo Boy: A Bull Riding, Core-Strengthening Exercise Machine

August 31, 2017

bull-riding-exerciser-1.jpg

This is the Rodeo Boy, a device that not only looks like an expensive sex toy, but can probably easily be modded into one. The $772 piece of exercise equipment has six speeds of bucking action to help strengthen and tone the rider's core during 20-minute sessions. Like I said before though: sex toy. I only hope it can support the combined weight of a cowboy AND cowgirl. Plus a couple rodeo clowns.

Keep going for a couple more shots and video demonstration.

bull-riding-exerciser-2.jpg

bull-riding-exerciser-3.jpg

bull-riding-exerciser-4.jpg

Thanks to Mark, who agrees 8 second workouts are the best workouts.

Good Ol' Boys Try To Launch Unmanned ATV Off Cliff, Do It Wrong

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bull riding, different strokes for different folks, do you even core?, exercise, having a great time, health and fitness, meanwhile in japan, real products that exist, rodeos, the old west, what do you mean it doesn't come with a lasso what am i supposed to swing over my head?, whatever works, whee i'm a cowpoke!
Previous Post